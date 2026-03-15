Air ambulance carrying Mirza Abbas leaves for Singapore

An air ambulance carrying Mirza Abbas, political adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and lawmaker from Dhaka-8 constituency, left Dhaka for Singapore today for advanced medical treatment.

The air ambulance departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:25 am on Sunday.

The information was confirmed by Mirza Abbas’s personal secretary Mizanur Rahman Sohel. He said Abbas was accompanied by his wife Afroza Abbas, their eldest son Mirza Yasir Abbas, and a personal physician.