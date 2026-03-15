Air ambulance carrying Mirza Abbas leaves for Singapore
An air ambulance carrying Mirza Abbas, political adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and lawmaker from Dhaka-8 constituency, left Dhaka for Singapore today for advanced medical treatment.
The air ambulance departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:25 am on Sunday.
The information was confirmed by Mirza Abbas’s personal secretary Mizanur Rahman Sohel. He said Abbas was accompanied by his wife Afroza Abbas, their eldest son Mirza Yasir Abbas, and a personal physician.
The air ambulance had arrived in Dhaka earlier in the morning at 9:10 am to transport him to Singapore.
Mirza Abbas, a standing committee member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, fell ill and lost consciousness on Wednesday evening. He was admitted that night to Evercare Hospital Dhaka in the Bashundhara area of the capital.
A medical board was formed for his treatment, and he subsequently underwent two brain surgeries.
On Saturday morning, a CT scan of his brain was conducted, and the report was satisfactory, according to BNP’s health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been regularly monitoring the condition of the senior BNP leader. He also visited Evercare Hospital on Friday afternoon to see Mirza Abbas.