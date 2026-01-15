They speak of new force, but they are hostage to extremist groups: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Referring to the interim government, Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow of CPD, said, "They spoke of a new force but ultimately became hostage to a small and radical group in many cases. As a result, they couldn''t behave appropriately. They couldn’t protect the citizens. Now, the question is whether they can conduct the elections impartially or not."

He said this at a press conference titled ‘Selected Policy Recommendations and Proposed National Programme for the Upcoming Government’, organised by the Citizen’s Platform for the implementation of the SDGs.

Debapriya Bhattacharya stated that the current interim government, which talked about reforms, failed to demonstrate the needed capacity, stakeholder participation, and openness to implement those reforms.