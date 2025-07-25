Over 50 people, mostly children, drown every day in Bangladesh

More than 51 people die from drowning each day in Bangladesh and over 75 per cent of them are children, a survey by National Health and Injury Survey Bangladesh finds.

Earlier this month in Shantinagar field of BhaduGhar, Brahmanbaria, a heavy silence loomed in the evening, as locals were frantically searching for two young siblings who had gone out at noon to pick water lilies but never returned. The next morning, the lifeless bodies of Hossain (11) and Jinnat (8) were found floating in a pond near their home. This tragic incident reflects the grim everyday reality across Bangladesh. Whether during a joyous water lily hunt or in the festive excitement of Eid, a moment’s carelessness and an unguarded water body often claim the lives of children.

In South Kaichail village of Nagarkanda, Faridpur, Italy-expatriate Sumon Mollah's family had come to enjoy Eid. But tragedy struck when two sisters — Najiba (5) and Nafija (3) — drowned unnoticed while playing near a pond beside the house.

A similar survey was last conducted in 2016, which found around 53 people dying daily from drowning. Although the current data shows a slight decline in child deaths, the rate still remains the second highest in South Asia.

While the government has some projects aimed at preventing child drowning deaths, their scale remains limited. Experts warn that drowning is a silent killer and deserves far more focused intervention.