Interim govt: Assets increase for 18 advisers

Asset declarations of advisers to the interim government have been made public, showing that the total wealth of all serving advisers now exceeds Tk 10 million (1 crore) each. The assets of 18 advisers have increased, while those of three have declined.

The cabinet division published the advisers’ asset statements on Tuesday, containing information up to 30 June of the previous fiscal year. The disclosures present aggregate net assets, comprising both movable and immovable property.

However, detailed breakdowns, such as the amount of land, houses, flats, bank deposits or cash holdings, were not provided. By contrast, candidates contesting national parliamentary elections are required to submit detailed asset information in their affidavits.

Following the July mass uprising, the government led by Sheikh Hasina collapsed on 5 August 2024, after which she fled to India. The interim government assumed office on 8 August.

The advisers appointed to this administration are all established figures in their respective fields. In addition to their prescribed salaries and allowances, they have received other state benefits during their tenure.

Observers have described the publication of advisers’ asset declarations prior to their departure from office as significant, expressing hope that ministers and other relevant figures in future governments will regularly disclose their assets.