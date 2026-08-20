Bangladeshi Mizanur faces passport complications after registering at refugee camp for relief

According to information from the office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), the Rohingya biometric database had until now remained under the sole control of UNHCR. The RRRC could only access the information.

The Government has now connected the Rohingya database to the National Identity Card server using Application Programming Interface (API) technology.

Developed with assistance from the Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), the new system automatically matches Rohingyas’ fingerprint data with the NID database.

As a result, the system detects any Rohingya person who attempts to obtain a passport or register as a voter using a Bangladeshi identity.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Refugee Relief and Repatriation commissioner (RRRC) and additional secretary, said, “Many Bangladeshis had their names included in the refugee list to receive relief. Many people are applying to have their names removed from the database. We are sending those applications to the deputy commissioner for verification. After verifying them, the deputy commissioner sends the applications back to us, and we recommend that the applicants’ names be removed from the database before forwarding the applications to UNHCR.”