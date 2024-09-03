China keen to deepen cooperation with all political parties: Envoy
Chinese ambassador in Dhaka Yao Wen has said China is committed to deepening exchanges and cooperation with the Bangladesh interim government, all political parties and all walks of life in Bangladesh for consolidating the traditional friendship between the two countries.
He made the remark at a meeting with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Monday, according to a press release issued by the Chinese embassy in Dhaka today, Tuesday.
The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on Bangladesh-China relations, inter-party exchanges and cooperation and other issues of common concern.
The Chinese ambassador said currently Bangladesh is at historical crossroads and Beijing is keen to promote the continuous development of the Bangladesh-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership so as to bring more benefit to the two countries and the two peoples.
Jamaat Ameer appreciated China’s great contribution to the economic and social development of Bangladesh.
He reiterated Jamaat’s firm support for the one-China policy and it is willing to strengthen cooperation between the two parties and the two countries, it added.