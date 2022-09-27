EC in dilemma giving scope to vote if fingerprint doesn’t match

The election commission (EC) is in a dilemma over making a decision whether unlimited or specific number of voters will be allowed to cast their votes if their fingerprints don't match.

While making national identity cards, fingerprints are collected from every voter. Voters’ fingerprint is matched again when casting vote through the electronic voting machine (EVM).

If someone’s fingerprint doesn’t match, assistant presiding officers using their own fingerprints can allow them to vote.

There are mainly two different parts of the EVM. One is the control unit and the other is the ballot unit (that contains candidates’ names and symbols).

When it comes to voting through the EVM, legal voters are identified by using voters’ fingerprints on the control unit. And, EVM’s ballot unit activates when the fingerprints match.