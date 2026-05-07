China's efforts to improve relations with Bangladesh not directed against any third party: Chinese FM

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman held bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing friendly relations and expanding practical cooperation between the two countries.

According to China’s state-run news agency Xinhua News Agency, Wang Yi met Khalilur Rahman in Beijing on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Chinese foreign minister said Beijing wished to further strengthen its traditional friendship with Bangladesh.

He said China was prepared to enhance mutual political trust, deepen practical cooperation and become Bangladesh’s most reliable partner in its national development journey.