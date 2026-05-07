Diplomacy
China's efforts to improve relations with Bangladesh not directed against any third party: Chinese FM
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman held bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing friendly relations and expanding practical cooperation between the two countries.
According to China’s state-run news agency Xinhua News Agency, Wang Yi met Khalilur Rahman in Beijing on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the Chinese foreign minister said Beijing wished to further strengthen its traditional friendship with Bangladesh.
He said China was prepared to enhance mutual political trust, deepen practical cooperation and become Bangladesh’s most reliable partner in its national development journey.
Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said China supported Bangladesh’s new government in maintaining unity and stability, restoring economic momentum and improving people’s livelihoods.
China intended to continue extending all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh to the best of its ability, he added.
The Chinese foreign minister said cooperation would be further strengthened by aligning Bangladesh’s national development strategy with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
He said collaboration would be expanded in sectors including the economy, trade, investment, infrastructure, water management and people-to-people exchanges.
He stressed that China’s efforts to improve relations with Bangladesh and other South Asian countries were not directed against any third party. Nor, he added, should such relations be influenced by any external party.
Wang Yi also noted that cooperation would be increased in emerging sectors such as green development and the digital economy, adding that Chinese entrepreneurs would be encouraged and supported to invest in Bangladesh.
He stressed that China’s efforts to improve relations with Bangladesh and other South Asian countries were not directed against any third party. Nor, he added, should such relations be influenced by any external party.
Khalilur Rahman said Bangladesh and China enjoyed an excellent tradition of friendly relations. He described China as a trusted and indispensable friend and partner of Bangladesh.
Emphasising that Bangladesh’s new government attached great importance to ties with Beijing, he said Bangladesh firmly stood beside China on the Taiwan issue.
Reaffirming Bangladesh’s commitment to the “One China” policy, Khalilur Rahman said Bangladesh recognised the government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China and regarded Taiwan as an inseparable part of Chinese territory.
During the meeting, both sides also exchanged views on a range of international and regional issues of mutual interest. Following the bilateral talks, the two countries issued a joint press statement.