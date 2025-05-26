Chief Adviser says war-like situation appeared after banning AL’s activities: Press secretary

Political parties have expressed their support for the steps taken by the interim government, including reforms, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said on Sunday.

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus held meetings with 20 leaders of political parties for the second consecutive day, Sunday.

Following the meetings, the press secretary briefed newspersons in front of the State Guest House Jamuna at night.

He said the chief adviser discussed various issues, including elections and progress of reforms, with the political parties.

The chief adviser has informed the political parties that the elections will be held between December this year and June next year, Alam said.

Professor Yunus assured that the polls will be held by 30 June next year and the political leaders expressed their satisfaction over it, he reiterated.

The press secretary further said the chief adviser mentioned in the meeting with the political parties, “We are in a big war-like situation. After the Awami League’s activities were banned, attempts are on to destabilise us in various ways. We have to get out of this situation.”

On elections, he said, professor Yunus told the political leaders, “I will feel guilty if I cannot hold a fair election.”

Chief adviser’s deputy press secretaries Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Apurba Jahangir were also present at the briefing.