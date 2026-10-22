Saudi airport attacks disrupt 135 flights from Bangladesh, affect 20,672 passengers
A total of 135 flights operating between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, both direct and via transit routes, have had to be suspended or cancelled due to restrictions on flight operations at Saudi airports.
As a result, 20,672 passengers on these flights have been affected. Of the cancelled or suspended flights, 62 were direct flights and 73 were transit flights.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) disclosed this information in a press release on Thursday afternoon.
According to CAAB, the direct flights included 23 operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 10 by US-Bangla Airlines, 19 by Saudia and 10 by Riyadh Air.
Among the transit flights, 28 were operated by IndiGo, 14 by Emirates, nine by Qatar Airways, eight by flydubai, seven by SalamAir, six by Air India and one by EgyptAir.
Flights at various airports across Saudi Arabia were suspended following attacks by Yemen's armed Houthi group on airports in different parts of the country, including the capital Riyadh.
Even after the airports resumed operations, many airlines have continued to suspend their flights there, depending on the prevailing situation.
Meanwhile, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying 379 passengers departed Dhaka for Dammam airport in Saudi Arabia on Thursday morning.
However, Dammam airport came under another attack on Wednesday night, raising uncertainty over whether flights to Dammam will continue. Biman Bangladesh Airlines authorities would hold a meeting tonight, Thursday to decide on the matter.