Action to be taken against anyone attempting to obstruct election: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that the election commission (EC) will take all necessary measures to ensure the forthcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election is held smoothly.

He stated that action would also be taken against those who have announced plans to resist the election.

The CEC made the remarks while speaking to journalists after inspecting the “BGB Election Training and Drill” at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka today, Wednesday.