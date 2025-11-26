Action to be taken against anyone attempting to obstruct election: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that the election commission (EC) will take all necessary measures to ensure the forthcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election is held smoothly.
He stated that action would also be taken against those who have announced plans to resist the election.
The CEC made the remarks while speaking to journalists after inspecting the “BGB Election Training and Drill” at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka today, Wednesday.
According to BGB officials, a total of 1,210 BGB platoons will be deployed nationwide for election duties during the 13th parliamentary polls scheduled for February. The training and drills focus on how to respond if any disorder arises at polling centres.
The CEC said, “You have seen a sample of the preparations we are making for the election. Various law enforcement agencies will be engaged in the polls. This is my third inspection; earlier I observed the drills conducted by the police and the Ansar–VDP. They too are preparing for the election. Our law enforcement agencies are committed, and through these exercises they are preparing their members to fulfil their responsibilities properly.”
Thanking the BGB for organising the drill, he added that such training would have a significant impact on maintaining law and order during the election.
Seeking cooperation from all stakeholders, the CEC further said, “Together with all our law enforcement agencies, journalists, and nearly 130 million (13 crore) voters, we hope to deliver the free, fair, and neutral election we have pledged to the nation.”
Responding to a question regarding the law-and-order situation, CEC Nasir Uddin said he believes existing issues will be fully resolved as the election approaches.
BGB public relations officer Shariful Islam said that in the upcoming polls, 1,210 BGB platoons will be deployed across the country. Except for three island upazilas, Sandwip, Hatiya and Kutubdia, BGB will be stationed in all other upazilas. In 60 of the 115 border upazilas, BGB personnel will carry out election duties independently.
During the inspection, the CEC was accompanied by other election commissioners, the EC’s senior secretary, BGB director general Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, and senior officials from the home ministry and BGB.
Later, the CEC held a discussion with BGB members of all ranks at the Shaheed Shakil Ahmed Hall of the headquarters.