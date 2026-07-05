Tarique Rahman greets Donald Trump on US 250th Independence Day

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has extended warmest felicitations to US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States of America on the momentous milestone of the country’s 250th Independence Day.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my own behalf, I extend our warmest felicitations to you and the people of your great country the United States of America on the momentous milestone of your 250th Independence Day,” he wrote in a letter to Trump today.

He said: We are confident that with your pragmatic leadership, the United States is on track for further greatness in the decades to come.”