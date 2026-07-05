Tarique Rahman greets Donald Trump on US 250th Independence Day
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has extended warmest felicitations to US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States of America on the momentous milestone of the country’s 250th Independence Day.
“On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my own behalf, I extend our warmest felicitations to you and the people of your great country the United States of America on the momentous milestone of your 250th Independence Day,” he wrote in a letter to Trump today.
He said: We are confident that with your pragmatic leadership, the United States is on track for further greatness in the decades to come.”
As the United States is celebrating this glorious occasion across the nation, America 250 is also serving people around the world to draw inspiration from American dream, sacrifice, freedom, values, tradition, ethos, and America’s contribution to the rest of the world, he said.
“Since our independence, the United States has been a valued friend and an important partner in our democratic and developmental journey,” he said adding over the past five decades, our bilateral ties have evolved into a robust and multifaceted partnership encompassing trade and investment, education, defense, and extensive people-to-people connection.
“Now, we have entered a new chapter in our relationship with substantial progresses achieved since beginning of this year in the areas of trade, energy cooperation and investment. We also appreciate deeply United States’ continued support and generosity in addressing the Rohingya crisis,” he said.
“Rest assured that my government and I will continue to work with you and your administration to further strengthen and deepen our partnership in the areas of our shared interests,” said Tarique Rahman.
The Prime Minister also wished good health, long life and continued success of Trump and the friendly people of the United States lasting peace, prosperity and happiness.