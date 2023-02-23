Bangladesh

We need technological cooperation for promotion of solar power: Nasrul

A delegation led by director general of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Ajay Mathur met Nasrul Hamid at his office in the capital WednesdayUNB

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid has said that Bangladesh needs technological cooperation for the promotion of its solar power, reports UNB.

He said this as the director general of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Ajay Mathur called on him in the capital Wednesday.

The state minister and the ISA chief discussed various issues on the development of solar power across Bangladesh.

Nasrul said Bangladesh has taken initiatives to expand the solar-run irrigation system across the country.

"We need investment to install floating solar power plants. There is a huge scope to set up solar plants at the airports and work together to promote the rooftop solar system," he said.

Bangladesh introduced the ‘Net Metering Guidelines 2018’ to promote the rooftop solar system, the state minister added.

The ISA chief said solar power could be promoted through a coordinated effort. "Investment in the solar power sector could be expedited through policy support."

Also, Ajay assured of continuous cooperation of the ISA for the promotion of the solar power system.

