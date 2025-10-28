Consensus Commission submits recommendations to govt for implementing July Charter

The National Consensus Commission on Tuesday submitted recommendations outlining the process for implementing the July National Charter to the interim government.

Commission members led by its vice-chairman professor Ali Riaz handed over the recommendations to chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital this afternoon, the chief adviser’s press wing said.

Following handover of the recommendations, Ali Riaz was scheduled to address a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here around 2:00 pm.