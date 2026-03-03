US-Israel attacks on Iran: Bangladeshi ship stranded at Qatar port

The minister talked to the captain and sailors of the ship online today when he appreciated their bravery, patience and professionalism.

He oped that the crisis that has arisen will improve soon and all sailors and crews will come back home.

The Shipping Minister said they have already contacted with the families of 31 sailors of the ship and the government remains by their side in this difficult time.

The minister said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has close contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to have all information about the situation and providing necessary guidance.