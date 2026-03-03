US-Israel attacks on Iran: Bangladeshi ship stranded at Qatar port
Shipping, Road Transport and Bridges and Railways Minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam has talked with the sailors of MV Banglar Joyjatra as the national flag carrier now stranded at Jebel Ali Port in Qatar.
The steel-laden ship owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) got stranded at Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates after escalation of war in the Middle East on its way Bangladesh from Qatar.
The minister talked to the captain and sailors of the ship online today when he appreciated their bravery, patience and professionalism.
He oped that the crisis that has arisen will improve soon and all sailors and crews will come back home.
The Shipping Minister said they have already contacted with the families of 31 sailors of the ship and the government remains by their side in this difficult time.
The minister said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has close contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to have all information about the situation and providing necessary guidance.
Besides, BSC is maintaining contact with the ship through regular virtual meetings. A control cell has been formed at the BSC headquarters in Chattogram to provide necessary assistance to the seafarers and their families.
To keep strong the mental strength of the seafarers, he said, high-quality food and essential items have been ensured through additional supplies.
The minister said that the Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai is aware of the matter and is maintaining round-the-clock communication.
In addition, local agents and expatriate Bangladeshi entrepreneurs have also been kept ready to provide assistance if needed, he added.