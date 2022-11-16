Bangladesh reports three more deaths, cases top 50000

Three more people died of dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning raising this year’s fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 216 .

During the period, 767 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new patients, this year’s dengue caseload reaches 50,759, it said.

Of the latest deaths, two were reported from Dhaka and another from Chattogram division.

The new figures raised the death toll in the Dhaka division to 130, in Chattogram division to 55.