Bangladesh reports three more deaths, cases top 50000

Meanwhile, death toll remained unchanged at eleven in Khulna, nine in Barishal, six in Rajshahi, and five in Mymensingh division.
Of the new patients, 464 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 303 outside it, according to the DGHS.
A total of 2,729 dengue patients, including 1,528 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The directorate has recorded 47,814 recoveries so far this year.
On 8 November, this year’s fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease reached 182, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh.
Earlier the country recorded the highest 179 deaths from dengue in a year in 2019.