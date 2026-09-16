150 gas wells to be drilled, three LNG terminals to be built: Mahdi Amin

Mahdi Amin, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office and adviser to the prime minister, has said that 150 more gas wells will be drilled and three LNG terminals will be built in Bangladesh.

Speaking about the government’s initiatives in the energy sector, Mahdi Amin said a programme to drill 150 new wells across the country has begun as a medium-term solution to the gas crisis. Another 150 wells will be drilled in the next phase. To increase LNG capacity, the government plans to add three more terminals to the two existing ones. If possible, efforts are being made to bring the third terminal into operation before 2028.

In the long term, the Eastern Refinery in Chattogram is being expanded to enhance energy security and capacity. International financing of USD 1 billion has been secured for the project, and work has begun, he said.

Mahdi Amin made the remarks at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday afternoon. The prime minister’s press wing organised the briefing to highlight various government activities.

Referring to the prime minister’s recent meeting with leaders of major business and industrial organisations, Mahdi Amin said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had pledged to make maximum efforts to restore the situation to normal as quickly as possible by addressing the gas supply crisis based on the realities on the ground.

“Gas flow has increased considerably since then. Visible improvement in gas supply can be seen. This positive trend will continue in the coming days,” he said.

Mahdi Amin said diesel prices in Bangladesh are relatively low compared with those in other countries, particularly neighbouring countries. He said the government is providing the highest level of subsidy in this sector to prevent additional pressure on the people.