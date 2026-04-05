Officials reinstated before probes concluded

The Department of Prisons has reinstated 25 officials and staff who were facing investigations over various allegations. All of them had been temporarily suspended. Staff shortages have been cited as the reason for their reinstatement. However, experts say the move sends the wrong message overall.

On 9 March, the Department of Prisons sent separate letters to all jail superintendents instructing them to allow the suspended officials and staff to rejoin duty.

Of the 25 individuals, 22 are prison guards and one is a driver. The other two are former deputy jailers—Md Monirul Hasan of Sylhet Central Jail and Md Imtiaz Zakaria of Mymensingh Central Jail. Investigations against them are ongoing in connection with various incidents.