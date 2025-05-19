First round of national consensus talks concludes after two months

The first round of dialogues between the National Consensus Commission and political parties, aimed at building consensus on the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government, concluded on Monday after two months of discussions.

“The first phase of talks with political parties, which began two months ago, concluded today (Monday),” said Vice Chairman of the Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz while presiding over the discussion with Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex.

On 20 March last, the Consensus Commission opened a series of talks with political parties to forge a national consensus on state reform initiatives.

The commission held talks with 33 political parties, including BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP).