PM invites Japanese investors to join Bangladesh’s next growth phase

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Tuesday, invited Japanese investors, businesses and financial institutions to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh and become partners in the country’s next phase of economic growth.

“The partnership between Bangladesh and Japan has been built on decades of friendship, trust, and mutual respect. Today, we have an opportunity to take this relationship to new heights. I warmly invite Japanese investors, businesses, and financial institutions to explore the opportunities Bangladesh has to offer and be part of our next phase of growth,” he said.

The prime minister made the call at a joint press announcement at the conference room of the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office (Kantei) here following his high-level bilateral talks with prime minister Sanae Takaichi.