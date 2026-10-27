Joint press announcement
PM invites Japanese investors to join Bangladesh’s next growth phase
Tarique Rahman said the two leaders had held fruitful discussions on a broad range of bilateral, regional and international issues, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the longstanding partnership.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Tuesday, invited Japanese investors, businesses and financial institutions to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh and become partners in the country’s next phase of economic growth.
“The partnership between Bangladesh and Japan has been built on decades of friendship, trust, and mutual respect. Today, we have an opportunity to take this relationship to new heights. I warmly invite Japanese investors, businesses, and financial institutions to explore the opportunities Bangladesh has to offer and be part of our next phase of growth,” he said.
The prime minister made the call at a joint press announcement at the conference room of the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office (Kantei) here following his high-level bilateral talks with prime minister Sanae Takaichi.
Tarique Rahman said the two leaders had held fruitful discussions on a broad range of bilateral, regional and international issues, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the longstanding partnership.
He said the two countries had expressed a shared commitment to enhancing cooperation in energy, information and communication technology (ICT), railways and infrastructure, deep-sea ports and foreign direct investment (FDI).
Japan holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh. Our friendship is rooted in mutual respect, trust and a shared vision of peace, prosperity, and stability.
The prime minister said Bangladesh is committed to working with Japanese partners to unlock economic potential through productive investment, technology transfer, skilled employment and mutually beneficial business ventures.
“Together, we can build a more resilient and prosperous future for both our great nations,” he added.
During the visit, Bangladesh and Japan also exchanged several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in key areas, he said, adding that a joint statement would outline the outcomes and shared priorities of their discussions.
Recalling Japan’s long standing role as a development partner, Tarique Rahman said, “Japan holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh. Our friendship is rooted in mutual respect, trust and a shared vision of peace, prosperity, and stability.”
“Japan, a peace-loving nation, is one of the earliest countries’ to recognize Bangladesh following our independence in 1971,” he said.
The prime minister added, “For more than three decades, Japan has been one of our most valued development partners, making significant contributions to Bangladesh’s socio-economic progress and infrastructure development. We deeply appreciate this enduring friendship.”
Tarique Rahman expressed gratitude to Takaichi and the Japanese people for their warm welcome and hospitality during his official visit.
“Our ambition is clear: to turn this friendship between our two nations into a powerful engine of economic opportunity and shared prosperity,” he said, adding, “Together, let us build a partnership that serves our peoples today and creates a lasting legacy for generations to come.”
Earlier, Takaichi welcomed Tarique Rahman at the Kantei, where the Bangladesh prime minister was accorded a guard of honour before the two leaders held their summit meeting.
The two prime ministers also introduced members of their respective delegations to each other before proceeding to the talks.
Tarique Rahman arrived in Tokyo on Monday on a four-day official visit at the invitation of Takaichi. He was received at Narita International Airport by Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Yasutaka Nakasone.
On the first day of the visit, Tarique Rahman held separate meetings with a high-level Japanese parliamentary delegation led by former prime minister Taro Aso, Marubeni Corporation Chairman Masumi Kakinoki and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Dr Akihiko Tanaka.
This is Tarique Rahman’s third state visit abroad since taking office on February 17 this year. He previously visited Malaysia and China and travelled to New York in September to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.