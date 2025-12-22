Politicians seek security, gunmen to government
Several politicians have applied to the government seeking security. Some have requested a police team to provide protection. Others have asked for armed guards or gunmen. Some have applied for firearms licenses.
Amid growing concern over the country’s law and order situation, such applications are being submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs on behalf of politicians. Some have sought both security and firearms licenses at the same time.
Sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs said that applications have so far been received from 15 politicians seeking security, gunmen, or firearms licenses. The number is increasing day by day, and many are inquiring about how to apply. Alongside politicians, around 25 government officials have also applied for firearms licenses.
An application has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking round-the-clock gunmen and armed police personnel for residential security for Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. Security has also been sought for Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Jonayed Saki, Islami Andolon Bangladesh Secretary General Yunus Ahmed Sheikh, among others.
Apart from them, the government has already provided gunmen to several individuals considering security risks.
A responsible official of the Ministry of Home Affairs, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that applications and inquiries from politicians seeking security increased after the shooting of Inqilab Moncho convener and potential candidate Sharif Osman Hadi.
However, he noted that some applications had been submitted even earlier. He said gunmen and firearms would not be provided indiscriminately. The ministry will hold a meeting within the week to determine who will be given firearms licenses and who will be assigned gunmen.
Concerns over security ahead of election
There had already been concerns over law and order and security. Amid this, Sharif Osman Hadi was shot on 12 December in the capital’s Purana Paltan area. He died on the night of 18 December while undergoing treatment in Singapore.
The main accused in the murder case of Shaheed Hadi is Faisal Karim, a former leader of the banned organisation Chhatra League. Police have yet to arrest Faisal Karim.
Meanwhile, on 11 December, the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election. Voting has been set for 12 February. Election campaigning will begin on 22 January. Political parties are now finalising candidates, holding alliance talks, and carrying out other election-related activities. However, the issue of security is being discussed intensely.
In this context, on 14 December, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the “Firearms License and Retainer Appointment Policy-2025 for Politically Important Persons and Parliamentary Election Candidates.” The policy was formulated to provide firearms licenses and armed guards to politically important individuals and parliamentary election candidates in view of the national election.
An application was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs on 17 December seeking round-the-clock gunmen and uniformed armed police personnel for residential security for Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. The application was submitted by the party’s office secretary, AFM Abdus Sattar.
It stated that as party chief, Shafiqur Rahman’s political activities have increased significantly. He will travel across the country to attend street rallies and public meetings, making it essential to deploy gunmen for his round-the-clock security and armed police personnel for his residence.
When contacted, Jamaat-e-Islami’s publicity and media affairs chief Ahsanul Mahboob Jubayer told Prothom Alo by phone that several unwanted and unexpected incidents have occurred in the country recently.
Considering the current situation and the upcoming national election, Jamaat has requested the government to take necessary measures for the security of its ameer in accordance with the rules. He said similar applications would be submitted gradually for the security of top central leaders.
Applications seeking security for Anwar Hossain Manju and Colonel Oli Ahmed were submitted before the shooting of Hadi. Oli Ahmed’s application mentioned that he would contest the upcoming national election and requested a police vehicle to accompany him round the clock during election campaigning. A similar request was made in Anwar Hossain Manju’s application.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on 13 December, Oli Ahmed said, “I am feeling insecure. About a month ago, I applied to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking security, but the ministry has not informed me of anything.”
According to Home Ministry sources, Ganosamhati Andolon chief coordinator Zonayed Saki has requested police personnel and gunmen. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday night, he said that threats are being made against political figures in various ways.
As a party leader, he has to travel to different places every day, and it is impossible to predict where or when attackers may be present. That is why he has sought security so that the government considers the issue seriously and provides assistance. He added, “We are also thinking, at the party level, about ensuring security.”
BNP-nominated potential candidate for Meherpur-1 Masud Arun, Gopalganj-1’s Selimuzzaman Selim, Gopalganj-3’s SM Jilani, Islami Andolon Bangladesh Secretary General Yunus Ahmed Sheikh, and independent parliamentary candidate Muhammad Shakhawat Hossain (Hiru), among others, have applied for gunmen.
BNP-nominated potential candidate for Dhaka-4 (Jatrabari) Tanvir Ahmed (Robin) and Hasan Zafir Tuhin of Pabna-3 have applied for firearms licenses.
When asked, Islami Andolon Secretary General Yunus Ahmed told Prothom Alo by phone last night that recent incidents show the country’s environment does not appear normal. If the situation were normal, there would be no need to apply.
He also said the administration is in a weak position, with hardened criminals being released on bail and becoming involved in crimes again. He said the government should give importance to the security of prominent individuals.
Home Ministry remains cautious
Home Ministry sources said firearms licenses will not be issued indiscriminately, and the ministry is exercising caution.
The policy defines a “politically important person” as a current or former high-level political figure recognised by the government, and a “candidate” as a person who has submitted nomination papers to the appropriate authority to contest the 13th national parliamentary election.
However, questions have arisen over whether a person who submits nomination papers will necessarily remain a candidate until the end. In some cases, a candidate may ultimately be unable to contest the election. In such cases, firearms licenses will not be issued, Home Ministry sources said.
These issues were not clearly spelled out in the policy. It is also not entirely clear who qualifies as a politically important person. To clarify these matters, the ministry will hold a meeting this week.
A senior Home Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that there is a risk of increased misuse if firearms licenses are issued indiscriminately. Decisions on who will receive firearms licenses will be made through meetings, after which licenses will begin to be issued.
During elections, the Election Commission usually issues directives to deposit legally held firearms. No such directive was issued during the last parliamentary election, and none has been issued this time either. Instead, the government is moving to issue licenses. Under the Representation of the People Order (RPO), even licensed firearms cannot be displayed for a total of 96 hours before and after polling.
Some analysts believe that security is never achieved solely through weapons. Security comes from credible state institutions, professional policing, political tolerance, and the rule of law. Handing weapons to political leaders is not a sign of state capacity; rather, it is an admission that the state itself is unable to ensure the safety of its citizens. However, given the current situation, the issue of providing licenses and security must also be considered.
Major General (retd) ANM Muniruzzaman, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies, told Prothom Alo, “The government has said that if someone applies due to insecurity, a firearms license will be issued, along with a member of the law enforcement agencies. In such situations, weapons are usually restricted. But instead of doing that, we are now seeing more weapons being released into the market.”
He added, “I do not think issuing new firearms licenses will achieve anything. Rather, if a candidate or politician faces a clearly identified high-level risk, separate security arrangements could be made for that individual. An assessment of who faces what level of risk should have been conducted much earlier.”