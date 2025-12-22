Politicians seek security, gunmen to government

Several politicians have applied to the government seeking security. Some have requested a police team to provide protection. Others have asked for armed guards or gunmen. Some have applied for firearms licenses.

Amid growing concern over the country’s law and order situation, such applications are being submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs on behalf of politicians. Some have sought both security and firearms licenses at the same time.

Sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs said that applications have so far been received from 15 politicians seeking security, gunmen, or firearms licenses. The number is increasing day by day, and many are inquiring about how to apply. Alongside politicians, around 25 government officials have also applied for firearms licenses.

An application has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking round-the-clock gunmen and armed police personnel for residential security for Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. Security has also been sought for Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Jonayed Saki, Islami Andolon Bangladesh Secretary General Yunus Ahmed Sheikh, among others.

Apart from them, the government has already provided gunmen to several individuals considering security risks.

A responsible official of the Ministry of Home Affairs, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said that applications and inquiries from politicians seeking security increased after the shooting of Inqilab Moncho convener and potential candidate Sharif Osman Hadi.

However, he noted that some applications had been submitted even earlier. He said gunmen and firearms would not be provided indiscriminately. The ministry will hold a meeting within the week to determine who will be given firearms licenses and who will be assigned gunmen.