China, Bangladesh ‘indispensable strategic partners’: Li Jiming

The envoy said Bangladesh has grown from a boat to a cruise, forging ahead in spite of headwinds and currents led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
“From my own three-year experience in the country, I could tell that a stunning pearl is rising from the Bay of Bengal,” he said.
The ambassador said under the capable leadership of the two neighbouring countries, the friendly bond between Bangladesh and China will remain close and strong, for long and forever.
Among the multiple fields of cooperation between the two countries, he said, economic cooperation is undoubtedly the most eye-catching.
“Last year, our bilateral trade exceeded 25 billion USD. China has also granted 98 per cent duty-free treatment to help boost Bangladesh’s export to China,” he added.
He further said in the fight against Covid-19 and the post-pandemic recovery, Bangladesh and China have always been standing together. “We helped each other on anti-pandemic equipment, testing kits, vaccines, and so on.”
The envoy said Chinese embassy here has restarted visa issuance to take back the Bangladeshi students stranded during the pandemic.
Planning minister MA Mannan attended the reception as the chief guest while numbers of political leaders, diplomats stationed in Dhaka and members of business community and senior journalists were present.