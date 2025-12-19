Hadi's janaza at South Plaza of Sangsad Bhaban at 2pm Saturday
The namaj-e-janaza of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi will be held at 2pm tomorrow, Thursday at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban in the city.
The Chief Adviser's Press Wing confirmed the matter on Friday evening and requested the people interested to attend the namaz-e-janaza of Shaheed Osman Hadi not to carry any bags or heavy objects with them.
At the same time, the press wing said, the government imposed a ban on flying drones in and around the Sangsad Bhaban during janaza.
Earlier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight BG 585, carrying the body of Sharif Osman Hadi, who died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment in Singapore, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here at 5:48pm.
Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho as well as an aspiring independent candidate for Dhaka-8, was shot on 12 December while he was on a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the city's Paltan area.
He was immediately rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and later shifted to Evercare Hospital on the same day as his condition deteriorated.
On 15 December, Hadi was airlifted to Singapore by air ambulance for better treatment.