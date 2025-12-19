Hadi's janaza at South Plaza of Sangsad Bhaban at 2pm Saturday

The namaj-e-janaza of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi will be held at 2pm tomorrow, Thursday at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban in the city.

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing confirmed the matter on Friday evening and requested the people interested to attend the namaz-e-janaza of Shaheed Osman Hadi not to carry any bags or heavy objects with them.

At the same time, the press wing said, the government imposed a ban on flying drones in and around the Sangsad Bhaban during janaza.