Council of advisers okays voters' list (amendment) ordinance
The council of advisers has approved the draft 'Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025'.
The approval came at the 34th meeting of the council held at the chief adviser's office in Tejgaon, Dhaka, a cabinet division press release said.
The council also endorsed in-principle the draft voters' list (amendment) ordinance, 2025.
Besides, the draft of the 'Human Organ Transplantation Ordinance, 2025' has been finally approved, subject to vetting by the legislative and parliamentary affairs division.