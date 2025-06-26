Coming out of us versus them syndrome

Sazzad Siddiqui, chairman of the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at University of Dhaka focused on the issue of conflicts arising at workplaces. He said that we must come out of binary thinking which puts one person or one segment of society against the other. He said that conflicts are inevitable in society but that should not be made a barrier to smooth running of an institution or society in general.

Mozhgan Bahar, a writer and educationist talked about ways to resolve conflicts in a family, whether be it between husband and wife, parents and children or among siblings. She shared the Baha'i' way of resolving conflicts through consultation, which follows the rule that as we are all striving to resolve a conflict there is no winner or loser in the process.