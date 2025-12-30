US condoles death of Khaleda Zia
The United States on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of former Bangladesh prime minister and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, acknowledging her role in shaping Bangladesh’s modern history.
In a condolence message, the US Embassy in Dhaka said, “The United States extends deepest condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.”
Referring to her political legacy, the embassy said, “Mrs. Zia played a pivotal role in shaping her country’s modern history, and her leadership was instrumental in advancing Bangladesh’s development.”