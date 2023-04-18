Shab-e-Qadr to be observed tonight

Devout Muslims usually pass the night offering special prayers, recitation from the holy Quran, holding milad mahfils, zikr and other religious rituals at mosques and in their houses.

They also visit graveyards to seek divine blessings for the departed souls of their near and dear ones.

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the country's people and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion.

Newspapers will publish special articles while state-run Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private television channels will air special programmes highlighting the significance of Lailatul Qadr.





