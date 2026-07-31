Beauty by the lake, garbage in the water

Signs of development are now clearly visible along the lakeside in Gulshan-1, one of the capital’s upscale neighbourhoods. In some places, the banks have been reinforced; in others, there are walking paths and seating areas. In the afternoon, people go for walks there, while some stand by the lake to take photographs. But a closer look at the water reveals a different picture.

The water is dark and murky, there is floating plastic waste and piles of garbage accumulated in some areas. At times, the air is filled with an unpleasant stench. The contrast between the landscaped lakeside and the condition of the water is striking.