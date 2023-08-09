Labour code violation case against Dr Yunus will continue: HC

Before that, on 23 July this year, a High Court bench issued the rule asking the state to explain why the labour court order that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others should not be scrapped, followed by an application submitted on May 19 by the noble laureate.

On 6 June, charges were framed against four. Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) inspector Arifuzzaman filed the case against Dr Yunus, Grameen Telecom managing director Ashraful Hasan, board directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan on 9 September, 2021, and the court had summoned the four to appear before it by 12 October, 2021.

According to the case documents, a team of the DIFE went on an inspection to the Grameen Telecom and found the violations of labour laws like not regularising the job of 101 staff and not establishing a welfare fund for the labourers and others.