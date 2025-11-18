Bangladesh’s voters climb to 127.7m as final voter list published
The Election Commission on Tuesday published the final electoral rolls showing that the total number of the country’s voters is nearly 127.7 million ahead of the next national election to be held in early February 2026.
“At the cut-off date of October 31 this year, all who turned 18 have been included in the final voter list. The total number of voters stands at 127,695,183,” EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told a press briefing at Nirbachan Bhaban.
The EC Secretary said the newly published final rolls also include those who reached the age of 18 by 31 October 2025, making them eligible to vote for the first time in the upcoming national election.
He said the final electoral rolls include 64,814,907 male voters, 62,879,042 female voters, and 1,234 third-gender voters.
Since the beginning of the voter list updating process on 2 March this year, the growth rate of male voters has been 2.29 per cent, while the number of female voters has increased by 4.16 per cent, Akhtar Ahmed added.
Earlier, on 3 November, the Commission released the draft updated voter lists and invited objections over the draft lists before finalisation.
According to the draft lists, the number of registered voters in Bangladesh is approximately 127.6 million (exactly 127,612,384).
Of them, 64,760,382 are male, 62,850,772 are female and 1,230 are from the third gender voters.
The youths who turned 18 years by 31 October 2025 were eligible to be included in the electoral rolls, enabling them to vote in the next general election.
The Election Commission updated the voter lists for the third time within the current year – the first one is on 2 March 2025, the second one is on August 31, 2025 and the third one is on 18 November 2025.
During the last 12th parliamentary election held on 7 January 2024, the total number of voters was around 119.69 million throughout the country.