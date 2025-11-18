Bangladesh’s voters climb to 127.7m as final voter list published

The Election Commission on Tuesday published the final electoral rolls showing that the total number of the country’s voters is nearly 127.7 million ahead of the next national election to be held in early February 2026.

“At the cut-off date of October 31 this year, all who turned 18 have been included in the final voter list. The total number of voters stands at 127,695,183,” EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told a press briefing at Nirbachan Bhaban.