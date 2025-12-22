Counter opposing views with arguments; violence cannot be justified: Syeda Rizwana Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has expressed deep concern over the attacks on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

She said, “When you begin a journey on the path of democracy, you must counter those with whom you disagree through opposing views. You cannot counter them through violence or arson. That cannot be justified by any logic.”

Syeda Rizwana Hasan made these remarks on Monday afternoon while visiting the Prothom Alo office at Karwan Bazar in the capital, which was reduced to ashes following attacks, vandalism, and arson on Thursday night.

The adviser said, “We are heading toward an election, and to maintain the election atmosphere, to create a festive environment around the election, and to convey the core message of democracy—where the media has a role to play—if you disagree with that role of the media, you should express your differing opinion in your own way. But we see no place whatsoever for such attacks.”