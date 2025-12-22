Counter opposing views with arguments; violence cannot be justified: Syeda Rizwana Hasan
Information and Broadcasting Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has expressed deep concern over the attacks on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.
She said, “When you begin a journey on the path of democracy, you must counter those with whom you disagree through opposing views. You cannot counter them through violence or arson. That cannot be justified by any logic.”
Syeda Rizwana Hasan made these remarks on Monday afternoon while visiting the Prothom Alo office at Karwan Bazar in the capital, which was reduced to ashes following attacks, vandalism, and arson on Thursday night.
The adviser said, “We are heading toward an election, and to maintain the election atmosphere, to create a festive environment around the election, and to convey the core message of democracy—where the media has a role to play—if you disagree with that role of the media, you should express your differing opinion in your own way. But we see no place whatsoever for such attacks.”
Referring to the fact that the Chief Adviser issued an immediate statement on the attacks, vandalism, and arson on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the government is deeply concerned about the matter and stands by the affected institutions.
She said she came to the Prothom Alo office to express solidarity and to understand what the government can do to ensure that the media can work independently, accurately, and in a free environment.
On Thursday night, the country’s leading news outlet Prothom Alo became the target of a deliberate and organised terrorist attack. The Prothom Alo office was attacked, vandalised, set on fire, and looted, leaving the premises reduced to ashes. On the same night, the Daily Star office was also vandalised, set on fire, and looted. When members of the Editors’ Council went to the Daily Star office to express solidarity, the Council’s president, Nurul Kabir, was harassed the same night.
Many have described the incident as a “black day for the media” and have voiced protest and condemnation. Those concerned say the incident amounts to an attack on independent media. On the same night, Chhayanaut was also attacked, with vandalism and arson. The following evening, Friday, the Udichi office was also attacked and set on fire.