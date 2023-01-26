USAID announces $75 million assistance for Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar, host community

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced an additional $75 million in humanitarian assistance to help Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar and members of the Bangladeshi host community meet ongoing needs that have been exacerbated by the increasing costs of food and fuel.

With this new funding, USAID will work with the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) to provide critically needed food and nutrition assistance, infrastructure maintenance, disaster risk reduction, and logistics support, said a press release.

This new funding will provide critical and life-saving assistance to nearly 600,000 people.