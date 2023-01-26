USAID announces $75 million assistance for Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar, host community

The food and nutrition assistance includes electronic vouchers for staple and fresh foods at designated distribution sites as well as support to feeding programs for malnourished children six months to five years of age, and pregnant and lactating women, it said.
These programs will target populations residing in 33 refugee camps and 130 sites in the local Bangladeshi community. In addition, through disaster risk reduction programming, WFP will work with the community to maintain and improve public infrastructure within the camps.
Bangladesh hosts nearly one million refugees, of whom a majority are ethnic Rohingya. More than 774,000 refugees were forced to flee their home in Burma’s Rakhine State six years ago after members of Burma’s military mounted a campaign of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and other horrific atrocities and abuses against Rohingya
. The majority of these refugees are living in one of the world’s largest refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District.
The United States is committed to helping Rohingya, and USAID will continue to support them in their time of need, as well as the generous communities in Bangladesh who host them.