Home Minister says there is info of some police officials helping fascist forces

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the police must be strict to meet public expectations. If any police officer fails to understand the expectations of the people, the consequences will not be good.

The minister said they have information that some members of the police are secretly helping fascist forces by providing information or in other ways. There are also incidents of police personnel failing to perform their duties at the field level and neglecting their responsibilities. He said action is being taken gradually and police members are also being given an opportunity to reform themselves.