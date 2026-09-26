Home Minister says there is info of some police officials helping fascist forces
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the police must be strict to meet public expectations. If any police officer fails to understand the expectations of the people, the consequences will not be good.
The minister said they have information that some members of the police are secretly helping fascist forces by providing information or in other ways. There are also incidents of police personnel failing to perform their duties at the field level and neglecting their responsibilities. He said action is being taken gradually and police members are also being given an opportunity to reform themselves.
He said this while addressing the Police Week 2026 medal-giving ceremony as the chief guest at the Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh today, Saturday. A total of 98 people were awarded BPM and PPM medals for acts of courage, bravery and service at the event.
Referring to the fact that people do not want to see the police as kings, the home minister said people want a people-friendly police force. Senior officers should not engage in any activity at any place that appears unusual or undemocratic to the public. Subordinates should not be allowed or encouraged to behave in such a manner either.
The home minister said the government’s foundation, based on democratic principles, public aspirations, widespread public expectations and a two-thirds majority, is very strong. The government believes in the policy of reward and punishment. He said, “Perhaps we are not able to ensure or implement 100 per cent justice for everyone. But time runs out. The message is clear. I hope you have received the message.”
Speaking about giving police members an opportunity to reform themselves, Salahuddin Ahmed said his message to everyone, from the grassroots level to the IGP, is the same—the police must be strict to meet the needs of society and the state, maintain discipline and fulfil public expectations.
He said, “Those who are fascist forces misused the police force, like other forces, used it politically, tortured people and made it stand against the public. Many were forced to follow illegal orders. But we have given all of you an opportunity to reform yourselves and earn the people’s trust.”
The home minister said the matters would not remain confined to departmental disciplinary measures. If a crime is committed, criminal proceedings would also be initiated at the same time. Necessary measures, including departmental proceedings, punishment and reprimand, would be taken.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir presided over the event. Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Manzur Morshed Chowdhury attended as the special guest. Additional IGP (HRM) Khandaker Rafiqul Islam delivered the welcome address.