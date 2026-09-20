Constitution amendment committee: Parties invited for talks today; opposition to stay away

AB Party chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju, a member of the 11-party alliance, told Prothom Alo that they had received an invitation but had decided not to attend. He said they believed a Constitutional Reform Council should have been formed in accordance with the referendum verdict. “It was not right to form a special committee instead of doing that,” he said.

Of the 84 reform proposals in the July National Charter, 48 concern the Constitution. To implement these proposals, the interim government issued the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order. A referendum on the reform proposals was held alongside the parliamentary election. As the “Yes” side won, the order provides for the formation of a Constitutional Reform Council comprising members of the 13th Parliament and for the constitutional reform process to be completed within 180 working days.

However, after BNP formed the government, it did not establish the Constitutional Reform Council. Its MPs also did not take an oath as members of the council. Instead, on 13 July, parliament formed a 12-member special committee on constitutional amendments, with Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed as its chairman. The opposition was asked to nominate five representatives to the committee, but it did not do so. The opposition also rejected the committee.

Sources in the special committee said the ruling party had hoped that the opposition would nominate representatives during the third session of parliament, which ended on 10 September. In the end, however, the opposition did not nominate anyone. Against this backdrop, the special committee is now preparing to begin its work in full.

NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossain told Prothom Alo yesterday, Saturday afternoon, that he did not know at the time whether the NCP had been invited because he was taking part in a long march. However, he said the referendum had already determined how constitutional reform should be carried out. The Constitutional Reform Council had not been formed in accordance with that verdict, he said. “If the Constitution is amended through the conventional process, the crisis will not be resolved,” he said.

He added that when the special committee was formed in parliament, the NCP had told the government that it would not participate in such a committee. “If there is a discussion about forming a Constitutional Reform Council, we will take part in that,” he said.