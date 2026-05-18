Beijing wants to take the prime minister to China in June

Since the BNP government took office in Bangladesh, Dhaka-Beijing political communication has become more intimate. With the aim of taking existing relations between the two countries to ''new heights", Beijing is interested in having Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visit China in the last week of June. According to the proposal from China, the visit could be more than two days.

Several responsible government officials, on the condition of anonymity, have informed Prothom Alo about Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's ''planned'' visit to China.

Sources indicate that the schedule for the visit has not yet been finalised. However, according to initial discussions, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may meet with China's President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang the day after his arrival in Beijing.

Last week, journalists asked the Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Humaiun Kobir about the potential visit to China. Humaiun Kobir said that the Prime Minister will definitely visit China, emphasising their importance as a development partner. He stated that the Prime Minister will visit China at a convenient time.

During a discussion held on 8 May at a hotel in the capital, China's ambassador Yao Wen expressed hope that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's potential visit to China would elevate relations between the two countries to new heights.

He assured that China would support Bangladesh in political stability and economic development. However, the ambassador did not comment on the visit's schedule.