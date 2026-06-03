‘Forced Labour’: US proposes additional duties on imports from Bangladesh, 59 other countries

To be assured of consideration, interested persons should submit requests to appear at the hearings, along with a summary of testimony by 22 June, 2026, according to USTR. Written comments are due by 6 July, 2026.

USTR will hold hearings about the proposed actions in these investigations on 7 July, 2026.

As a result of these determinations in the investigations, the US Trade Representative has proposed responsive action for public comment.

Specifically, the US Trade Representative proposes additional duties on all products of the investigated economies, except as provided in Annex A to the Federal Register notice.

For economies that impose a forced labour import prohibition, that have committed to impose and enforce such a prohibition through an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, or economies that have imposed a partial regime with the effect of preventing the importation of certain forced labor goods, the US Trade Representative proposes 10 per cent as the rate of additional duties.

For all other economies, the US Trade Representative proposes 12.5 per cent as the rate of additional duty.