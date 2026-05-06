7 more children die from measles and symptoms
Seven more children have died from measles and measles-symptoms in the last 24 hours from 8:00 am yesterday (Tuesday, 5 May) to 8:00 am today, Wednesday.
Of them, five died with symptoms of measles, while the deaths of two children from measles have been confirmed.
These figures were reported today (Wednesday) in the latest report from the Directorate General of Health Services.
Of the seven children who died in the last 24 hours, two were from Chattogram Division and two from Rajshahi. Additionally, one child each died in Sylhet, Khulna, and Barishal divisions.
With this, the total number of deaths from measles and measles-symptoms in the country over the past 52 days has risen to 324.
Among them, 268 children died with measles-like symptoms, and 56 deaths have been confirmed as caused by measles.
In the past 24 hours, 1,054 children with measles-like symptoms have been admitted to hospitals across the country’s eight divisions. During the same period, 373 children were diagnosed with measles.
Among them, the highest number—182—were in Sylhet division, followed by 122 in Dhaka division. Meanwhile, 855 patients were discharged from hospitals nationwide in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, according to a report by the state-run news agency BSS, a new shipment of vaccines—including measles-rubella and oral polio vaccines, among 10 types—has arrived in the country.
The consignment reached Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 11:45 am today. Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain was present at the airport to receive the shipment.