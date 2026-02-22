Parliament to convene on 12 March, Speaker and Deputy Speaker to be elected
The first session of the 13th National Parliament will be held on 12 March. and the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected during this session.
In addition, the ordinances issued during the tenure of the interim government will be placed before Parliament.
A condolence motion will be adopted, and the President will deliver an address.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed provided this information.
He spoke to journalists today, Sunday, while leaving the Secretariat after a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
The home minister said that a summary in this regard will be sent from the National Parliament Secretariat to the President through the Prime Minister’s Office.
The President will then convene the parliamentary session in consultation with the Prime Minister. The date has been set for 12 March.