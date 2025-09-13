Crisis will deepen if uncertainty not resolved: Hossain Zillur Rahman
Former caretaker government adviser and BRAC chairperson Hossain Zillur Rahman has said that discussions in the National Consensus Commission are focusing on a single issue—particularly on structural reforms for political progress.
But people’s aspirations, sufferings, and needs must also be understood, he said adding if these uncertainties are not resolved, the crisis will only intensify.
From the perspective of civil society, Hossain Zillur Rahman said: "Those participating in this discussion are looking at each other in search of solutions and to create momentum for a solution. But it's equally important to look outside the window — to observe what expressions, what emotions are out there. Those emotions are very important."
He made these remarks on Saturday afternoon while taking part in a roundtable discussion at the Prothom Alo office. The roundtable was titled 'the path of political compromise for elections' and organised by Prothom Alo.
Hossain Zillur said, “The commission has worked incredibly hard. But I have noticed a certain limitation in the whole initiative. They have given overwhelming attention to one aspect, especially to structural reforms for political progress.”
Despite differences among political parties, Hossain Zillur Rahman thanked the commission for continuing long discussions in the interest of Bangladesh. He marked that as something new for Bangladesh.
"That was a new addition to the country’s political culture is that we have sought solutions together," he added.
Referring to PPRC research, Hossain Zillur said poverty levels have already been rising. Recently, statistics also showed a rise in unemployment. School dropout rates have also increased. This reality must be acknowledged. One of the main drivers of these problems is uncertainty. It is uncertainty that is creating long-term gaps in economic, social, and livelihood spheres. An urgency must be created to address these issues.
He further said that this discussion has been conducted from within a kind of elite civic circle, which has created a problem. Commitments are being discussed regarding structural reforms. But there is a kind of mistrust towards politicians regarding commitments. The mistrust is that politicians, in one way or another, will not uphold them and will step away. Yet politicians are the most important actors, and solutions are being sought through them.
Raising a question, Hossain Zillur asked why, while so much has been said about commitments, the Consensus Commission did not propose a commitment on corruption.
“For ordinary people, this is even more important—it could have been made clear,” he said.
The roundtable began with an opening speech by Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman. The session was moderated by Prothom Alo executive editor Sajjad Sharif.
Those present included BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Jamaat-e-Islami central committee member Matiur Rahman Akond, Ganosamhati Andolon’s chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, and Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP).
Also present were Ali Riaz, vice-president of the National Consensus Commission; Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD); AK Azad, managing director and CEO of Ha-Meem Group; Badiul Alam Majumdar, member of the National Consensus Commission; Lt Gen (retd) Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman of Osmani Center for Peace and Security; Mahfuz Anam, editor of The Daily Star; and Dhaka University professor Samina Luthfa.