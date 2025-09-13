Crisis will deepen if uncertainty not resolved: Hossain Zillur Rahman

Former caretaker government adviser and BRAC chairperson Hossain Zillur Rahman has said that discussions in the National Consensus Commission are focusing on a single issue—particularly on structural reforms for political progress.

But people’s aspirations, sufferings, and needs must also be understood, he said adding if these uncertainties are not resolved, the crisis will only intensify.

From the perspective of civil society, Hossain Zillur Rahman said: "Those participating in this discussion are looking at each other in search of solutions and to create momentum for a solution. But it's equally important to look outside the window — to observe what expressions, what emotions are out there. Those emotions are very important."

He made these remarks on Saturday afternoon while taking part in a roundtable discussion at the Prothom Alo office. The roundtable was titled 'the path of political compromise for elections' and organised by Prothom Alo.