Photos of crimes against humanity convicts removed after student protests

The Rajshahi University administration has removed from a billboard the photos of individuals convicted of crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War following protests by students. The images, displayed under the title "Judicial Killing," were erased on Sunday night.

The billboard had been installed on the university's Paris Road on Friday by Novoculture, a cultural platform. The platform is directed by Salahuddin Ammar, general secretary of the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (RUCSU).

Demanding the billboard's removal, a group of students staged a sit-in in front of the university's administrative building on Sunday afternoon. At around 10:45 pm, University Proctor Professor Mahbubur Rahman informed the protesters that the administration had decided to remove the images, after which they withdrew their protest.