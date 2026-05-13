Measles: 20-bed field ward for children awaiting launch at DMCH

A 20-bed field ward for children infected with measles is awaiting launch at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The Bangladesh Army is assisting in setting up the ward.

A visit to Dhaka Medical College Hospital this morning, Wednesday, showed that the field ward had been set up in tents beside the Shaheed Dr Milon Auditorium. Four Ansar personnel were on duty there.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about the 20-bed field ward for measles patients, the hospital’s director, Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman, said, “We have established a 20-bed field hospital here for measles patients. But we are not admitting patients there yet. We have not received instructions from our directorate. Once we receive the order, we will start operations.”

The director said that although permission to admit patients has not yet been granted, physicians, nurses, and medicines are ready.