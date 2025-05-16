Moitree Jatra begins with national anthem

Progressive women, workers, students, teachers, cultural activists, professionals and people from all walks of society are taking party in the programme, with the slogan, 'We demand equality'. They have been streaming in to Manik Miah Avenue from 2:00 PM, carrying various banners and placards.

Various organisations have expressed solidarity with this programme. These include Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Biplobi Chhatra Moitri, Samajtanrik Chhatra Front, Nari Mukti Kendra, Udichi Shilpi Goshthi, Hill Women’s Federation, Adivasi Union, Garments Sramik Mukti Andolan, Bigyan Andolan Mancha, Samajtantrik Mahila Forum, Bangladesh Nari Jote, Nari Sanghati, Chhatra Front (Marxist), Teerondaj, Sramik Odhikar Andolan and others.