Moitree Jatra begins with national anthem
'Narir Dake Moitree Jatra' (March for Solidarity at the Call of Women), with a demand for equality, has begun at Manik Miah Avenue in the capital. The programme started today, Friday, at around 3:30 PM. It began with the singing of the national anthem.
Progressive women, workers, students, teachers, cultural activists, professionals and people from all walks of society are taking party in the programme, with the slogan, 'We demand equality'. They have been streaming in to Manik Miah Avenue from 2:00 PM, carrying various banners and placards.
Various organisations have expressed solidarity with this programme. These include Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Biplobi Chhatra Moitri, Samajtanrik Chhatra Front, Nari Mukti Kendra, Udichi Shilpi Goshthi, Hill Women’s Federation, Adivasi Union, Garments Sramik Mukti Andolan, Bigyan Andolan Mancha, Samajtantrik Mahila Forum, Bangladesh Nari Jote, Nari Sanghati, Chhatra Front (Marxist), Teerondaj, Sramik Odhikar Andolan and others.
According to the organisers, the programme is primarily being held to demand equal rights for women. It also aims to strongly protest against the neglect, disrespect and violence faced by women.