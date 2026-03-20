People expect no one will dare to become fascist again: Jamaat ameer

The nation is going to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at a time when a national election has been held in a fascism-free environment and a new government has been formed, he said.

Shafiqur said the long-standing undemocratic and oppressive government has fallen. People expect that no one will dare to become fascist again.

The Jamaat ameer hoped people in the country would now be able to move freely without fear and speak openly. There will be no discrimination or inequality among people and citizens will have security of life, property, and dignity, he said.

The opposition leader said the country will be free from bribery, corruption, extortion, and land grabbing. Regardless of religion or caste, everyone will be able to live together in peace and harmony, he said.