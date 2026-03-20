Eid greetings
People expect no one will dare to become fascist again: Jamaat ameer
The Leader of the opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) and Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr.
In a message on Thursday, he said after a long month of sacred fasting, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr has arrived at the doorstep with a message of joy.
The nation is going to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at a time when a national election has been held in a fascism-free environment and a new government has been formed, he said.
Shafiqur said the long-standing undemocratic and oppressive government has fallen. People expect that no one will dare to become fascist again.
The Jamaat ameer hoped people in the country would now be able to move freely without fear and speak openly. There will be no discrimination or inequality among people and citizens will have security of life, property, and dignity, he said.
The opposition leader said the country will be free from bribery, corruption, extortion, and land grabbing. Regardless of religion or caste, everyone will be able to live together in peace and harmony, he said.
Shafiqur called upon both the government and the opposition to work unitedly to quickly implement the aspirations of July and fulfill the expectations of the masses.
He wished Allah might accept as martyrs those whose sacrifices have enabled the nation to achieve a fascism-free environment.
“We express our deep sympathy to those who have been disabled and injured, and we pray for their speedy recovery,” he said.
The opposition leader also said after a month of fasting, Eid-ul-Fitr brings a message of peace and joy to Muslims.
“Eid-ul-Fitr fosters a strong sense of brotherhood among Muslims of all classes, rich and poor alike.
“On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, let us forget all differences and build a great bond of compassion, fraternity, equality, unity, and love among people,” he said.
“Let us work together to build a society free from violence and hatred, and come forward to support the neglected, deprived, and oppressed. Let us share each other’s happiness and sorrow,” he concluded.