Metro Rail: Construction cost per kilometre set to double

Two new metro rail routes will be constructed in Dhaka. On these two routes, the cost of building metro rail per kilometre is estimated to be Tk 36.18 billion. Yet the approved cost per kilometre is Tk 18.39 billion. After project approval, the cost is doubling even before work begins.

The metro rail line from Kamalapur to the airport and from Nadda to Purbachal is under the project named MRT Line-1. The other is MRT Line-5 (North), from Hemayetpur in Savar through Mirpur and Gulshan to Bhatara. Some parts of both metro rail lines will be elevated and some underground. Costs are doubling on both lines.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) is responsible for constructing and operating metro rail in the capital. Sources at the organisation say the work on the two metro rail lines will be implemented in 22 parts (packages). For this, separate contractors are being appointed for each package. In three packages, contractors proposed costs several hundred times higher than the estimates, so a decision has been taken to cancel them. However, approval from the financing agency JICA is required in all cases of cancelling or accepting tenders. After letters were sent seeking approval to cancel two packages, JICA advised appointing contractors at the higher price.