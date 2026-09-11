Hajj registration ends 24 Sept; Bangladesh has 78,500 pilgrim quota for 2027
Registration for Hajj 2027 is underway, with intending pilgrims required to complete the process by 24 September, according to the schedule set by the Saudi government.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs urged intending pilgrims, Hajj agencies, banks and other stakeholders to complete registration within the deadline as time limit will not be extended.
The ministry’s Hajj-2 branch issued a notification on 9 September in this regard.
Bangladesh has been allocated a quota of 78,500 pilgrims for Hajj 2027, with registration beginning on 27 July.
After completion, the final number of Bangladeshi pilgrims will be communicated to the Saudi authorities.
Subsequently, necessary activities, including remittance of funds, health examinations, visa processing, vaccination and Hajj training, will be completed.