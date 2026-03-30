Vaccine shortage for 10 diseases including measles

Shortage of 6 vaccines for 10 diseases

Vaccination in the country is carried out in two ways. One is the routine immunisation programme, which runs throughout the year and is delivered at the field level by health workers according to a fixed schedule based on age.

In addition to routine immunisation, national vaccination campaigns are conducted to cover all children of a certain age group within a short period. These campaigns are preceded by extensive nationwide awareness drives. National Vitamin A campaigns are also conducted. Donor agencies, private institutions, and NGOs are involved in these efforts. Children who miss routine vaccinations are often covered during these campaigns.

EPI officials said that nine vaccines are administered to prevent 12 diseases in Bangladesh. Seven vaccines are given to children of different age groups. BCG is administered to prevent tuberculosis; the pentavalent vaccine protects against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, Haemophilus influenzae type b, and hepatitis B; OPV and IPV are given to prevent polio; PCV is used to prevent pneumonia; MR vaccine protects against measles and rubella; and TCV is used to prevent typhoid.

Two vaccines are administered to women. The HPV vaccine is given to girls aged 10 and above to prevent cervical cancer, while the Td vaccine is administered to women aged 15 to 49 to prevent tetanus and diphtheria.

According to EPI data, stocks of six vaccines—BCG, pentavalent, bOPV, PCV, MR, and Td—have fallen to zero at the central warehouse. IPV and TCV supplies are expected to last until June, while HPV stock will last until December.

However, officials from EPI and donor agencies said shortages of certain vaccines are already being reported at the field level.