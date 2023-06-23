64,300 mts of coal for Matarbari power plant arrives

A ship carrying 64,300 metric tonnes (MT) of coal for the Matarbari coal-fired power plant in Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali arrived on Friday from Indonesia, reports UNB.
The Panama flag-carrying, MV-NAVIOS AMBER, ship arrived at Matarbari deep sea artificial jetty this noon, said Alfaz Ahmed, security officer at Matarbari Coal Power Project.
Later, the ship was taken to the coal power plant jetty from the outer anchorage of the port with the help of four tugs, including strong tugs Kandari two and four of Chittagong ports. The Security Officer said that the 12.5 meter draft ship carrying coal from Tarahan port in Indonesia has arrived in Bangladesh.
This is the fifth ship to bring coal to this power plant. With this, more than 300,000 mts of coal have arrived in the last two months.
He said that experimental power generation activities with coal are going on. Power from Matarbari coal-fired power plant will be added to the national grid soon, he hoped.