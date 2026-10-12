What charges brought against Ayash, Marzia, under which sections?

A court has remanded four people, including A N M (Al Nur Mohammad) Ayash, member-secretary of the State Dialogue Forum, over defacing wall art depicting Rabindranath outside the Shilpakala Academy in Segunbagicha, Dhaka.

The case against the four has been filed under Sections 120B, 153A and 295A of the Penal Code. If the charges are proved, the offences carry different terms of punishment under these provisions.

In its remand application, police accused the four of attempting to spread hatred and create divisions in religious sentiment and communal harmony ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja, as well as of criminal conspiracy and incitement to create disorder.