Bangladesh reports 14 more dengue cases

Fourteen more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours till Sunday morning, reports UNB.

Of the new patients, four were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Thirty-five dengue patients, including 15 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 658 dengue cases, 615 recoveries, and eight deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.