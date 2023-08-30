7 more die of dengue, 2,367 new cases

Seven more people – five in Dhaka and two in other districts – died of dengue in the 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, taking the death toll this year to 576.
Besides, 2,367 people have been admitted to hospitals with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The DGHS stated that in the last 24 hours (from 8:00am Tuesday to 8:00am Monday), five people died in different hospitals in Dhaka and two died in hospitals outside of Dhaka.
Of the 2,367 admitted to hospitals, 899 were in Dhaka and 1,468 outside the capital.
So far this year, a total of 121,500 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals – 57,146 in Dhaka and 64,354 outside the capital.
The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022.
Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.